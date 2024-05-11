Justin Bieber 'protective' of pregnant wife Hailey amid Selena Gomez antics

Justin Bieber appeared to be 'protective' of his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's controversies.

On May 9, the couple shared joyous news in a joint post on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together after six years of marriage.

Only hours after Justin and Hailey's pregnancy announcement, the Calm Down singer seemingly reacted to her ex-lover's baby news by sharing a sweet photo with her new beau, Benny Blanco.



Now, analysing the adorable video and photos shared by Biebers to reveal the baby news, body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, claimed that the two appeared protective of the baby soon arriving into their life.

The expert said, "As they stand shoulder to shoulder renewing their wedding vows...," Justin showed his "possessive" side for Hailey, whereas, the beauty mogul was "more loving, caring, and also trusting."

Inbaal added, "A blooming Hailey encircles her tummy with both her hands, a protective gesture."

She shared that Justin and Hailey's "focus is the new life arriving, and this is where they direct their attention."

Speaking of the Baby singer's feelings, the expert shared, "Justin's hands in his pockets tell us that he's very chilled out about becoming a dad and loves what the future has in store for them."