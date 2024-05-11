Zendaya’s stylist name-drops designers who refused to dress her

Zendaya's stylist trouble convincing luxury brands to work with actress

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, revealed in an interview that some high-end fashion brands were hesitant to work with the actress.



Roach explained in an interview published in Patreon on May 9th that getting these brands to feature her was a challenge.

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green,’” Roach, 45, said.

The episode was recorded on April 22, which was two weeks before the Dune actress, who was also a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala, walked the red carpet.

The Challengers star donned a gown by Maison Margiela's John Galliano for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme.

Roach claims that after the "big five" had previously rejected his client, he retained "all the receipts" from them.

“By the time she had got to American Vogue, she still had never wore any of those designers — she still hasn’t,” he said.

Since the host appeared taken aback by his admission, Roach continued his explanation.

“In an editorial, yes. But on a red carpet, she still has never worn Dior on a carpet. She still has never worn Chanel on a carpet. She has still never worn Gucci on a carpet. Any press, any appearance, never,” Roach said.

“The first time she wore Valentino in public is when she had a contract,” he added of Zendaya.

He continued, “So when I said, ‘If you say no, it’ll be a no forever,’ that rang true for a long, long time.”