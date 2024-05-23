Glen Powell recalls going broke before 'Top Gun: Maverick' release

Glen Powell talks about going broke before 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Glen Powell reminisced on days when he waited for the global pandemic to be over so that Top Gun: Maverick could hit theatres, which ultimately earned a whopping $1.5 billion at the box office later, so that his life could “change”.



According to what the actor shared in a profile with The Hollywood Reporter, he saw his bank account “deplete” at a very fast rate from the time he completed the movie till the movie hit theatres.

According to the outlet, because Tom Cruise didn’t let the movie get released during the pandemic, Powell had to wait for two years, till the movie got released in theatres in 2022.

"I'd never made any significant amount of money on a movie, including Top Gun, and I was depleting a bank account to a point where my accountant was like, 'This pandemic cannot last much longer,'" Powell recalled. "But Tom was already Tom; I was waiting for my life to change."

Powell’s wait proved to be worth it, as the star instantly became a global favourite after Top Gun released. From there the actor has been seen achieving new heights of success especially after working with Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You.