Angelina Jolie cornered with new order by court in Brad Pitt legal battle

Angelina Jolie ordered for NDA's in Brad Pit legal battle

Angelina Jolie has been ordered by the court to turn over valuable non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) from past years amid her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt over the co-owned winery.



According to documents that Us Weekly obtained, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge allowed Pitt’s motion to demand every NDA agreement that Jolie signed with a third party between 2014 and 2022 from her, on Thursday, May 16.

The star has been granted a deadline of 60 days to generate the required documentation.

An insider told the outlet that the order is a hard legal blow for Jolie.

The ex-couples' legal feud over the Chateau Miraval winery kind of revolved around NDAs after Jolie allegedly told Pitt, 60, that she would not be selling her share of the business when he asked her to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement.

Jolie responded to the order, claiming that the NDAs ordered to be produced are irrelevant to the on-going legal battle with Pitt, but Judge Lia Martin thinks otherwise.

“Put simply, the Requests are reasonably calculated to lead to discovery of documents that will test whether Jolie was truly so offended by the proposed NDA and her claim that she was entitled to breach her contract with Pitt and sell to the Stoli Parties, or whether that defence is pretextual in nature,” the Judge states in a ruling.