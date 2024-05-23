Jennifer Lopez's trainers reveal the actress is in the best shape of her life

Jennifer Lopez's trainers dish out her fitness routine to stay in shape

Jennifer Lopez's trainers Dodd Romero and Tracy Anderson have recently opened up about her fitness regimen.



"Jennifer’s in better shape now than she’s ever been," said Dodd in a new interview with US Weekly.

Dodd told the outlet, "She’s tough [and] really doesn’t ever complain about anything. Wherever I tell her to go, she’ll go."

Dodd mentioned that Jennifer trained three days a week, revealing the singer's workout training session included three sets of hanging ab raises, rope crunches and weighted sumo-style plié squats".

The celebrity trainer pointed out that Jennifer would "focus on toning her glutes and her go-to-move is a supportive lunge".

Dodd shared that the Marry Me actress reportedly used the Tracy Anderson Method after she welcomed twins Emme and Max, now 16, with former husband Marc Anthony.

"Moving is part of Jennifer's core values. She does what she needs to do," remarked Tracy.



Meanwhile, Dodd noted Jennifer's workout is supported by her healthy diet.

"As you get older, you have to be more strict," added the celebrity trainer.

Earlier this month, the Maid in Manhattan actress also talked about her fitness routine during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark.

"I just finished [filming] a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well," she said.

JLo observed, "I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now."