Meghan Markle, Harry's 'philanthropic' Nigeria tour clouded by 'sinister' motivation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s current trip to the UK has been ascribed to their desire to improve their image before the public.

According to the Daily Express, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield suggested the Duke and Duchess embarked on the faux royal tour for “sinister” reasons.

She went on to note the couple appear “firvolous” in the “need to highlight their philanthropy,” as per the outlet.

Harry and Meghan have a packed couple of days on their whistlestop tour to Nigeria to promote the prince’s Invictus Games.

After landing in the African country on Friday, they visited a school, where they mingled with kids and the staff, as well as delivered a speech reflecting on the importance of mental health.

While many branded it an “unofficial royal tour,” a spokesperson for British High Commissioner to Nigeria clarified the Sussexes trip was “not an official one.”

They were initially invited by Chief of Defense staff in Nigeria, hence making them eligible for government-funded security in the country.

Moreover, it is expected that the current trip will result in Prince Harry enlisting Nigeria to host the Invictus Games in the coming years.