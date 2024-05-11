Gordon Ramsay collaborates with Fox to launch food and entertainment platform ‘Bite’

Gordon Ramsay excited to launch food and entertainmet platform, Bite

Gordon Ramsay and Fox Entertainment have recently collaborated to launch Bite, a food and entertainment brand.



In a press statement shared via Deadline, the British celebrity chef said, “Bite is an innovative fusion of my nearly 20-year collaboration with Fox, blending all the experiences, excitement, competition and personality we’ve created together under this original, singular food and lifestyle venture.”

“This new brand will cater to every flavour of food fan with an enticing array of original series, compelling food stories and endless digital content that audiences everywhere will eat up!” stated the 57-year-old.

Bite reportedly announced its inaugural consumer products partnership with leading cookware brand HexClad.

To note, Bite Digital Network, which serves as the brand’s digital and social content hub, will feature original series including Idiot Sandwich, Ramsay’s new digital culinary competition series inspired by the chef’s viral meme; Next Level Kitchen, a digital companion series to Next Level Chef, and the new Bite Digital Originals banner, featuring a slate of next-gen culinary creators and personalities.

“To food fans around the world, the Bite kitchen is open and with Gordon and his team at Studio Ramsay Global pulling together all the right ingredients, there’s simply no one better to serve up this vibrant, authentic feast of food-themed entertainment and experiences,” explained Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment.

Rob added, “As the world’s most dynamic, comprehensive one-stop culinary destination, we’re certain audiences will enjoy discovering and savoring every Bite.”

Meanwhile, Gordon revealed that Bite will expand its reach into publishing, consumer products, live events and experiences and apps.