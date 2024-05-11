Tom Holland ditches curly locks for brand new clean cut: See Photo

Tom Holland, who is known for his signature curls, stepped out with a fresh new haircut ahead of his much-anticipated play, Romeo & Juliet.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 27, was spotted in London on Friday, sporting a new ’do with shaved sides and short bangs, stark contrast to the loose curls that often fall over his forehead, via Us Weekly.
Apart from the clean cut, Holland as dressed in a brown collared shirt, a backpack and a black watch.
Romeo & Juliet is set to premiere on May 23 at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London. The actor is set to star as Romeo in the upcoming play alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.
When it comes to style, Holland is the biggest fan of his girlfriend Zendaya, who recently stepped out for the 2024 Meta Gala.
Holland couldn’t help but gush over his lady as he shared both looks of the Challengers’ actress, also 27, captioning it with heart-eyed emojis.
Zendaya wore a shimmery blue and green Maison Margiela Couture gown and then later switched out for a black Givenchy gown featuring long sleeves and a ballgown skirt.
