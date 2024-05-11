Jessica Biel addresses viral Epsom salt bath in preps for 2024 Met Gala

Jessica Biel talks about viral Epsom salt bath post Met Gala

Jessica Biel had been using Epsom salt baths for her health regimen long before her Met Gala appearance, but her bath routine went viral on May 6th.



“Epsom salt baths is a tool I love and use for all things, after travelling, sore muscles, of course, magnesium, absolutely, to sleep well, to de-stress, to, you know, just feel confident in your body to go to a big event like the Met Ball, which is what I was utilising it for,” the 42-year-old actress told People Magazine exclusively.

Biel gave viewers a peek at her preparations for the Met Gala, which included soaking 20 pounds of Epsom salt in hot water the night before. In a TikTok video, she declared, "For real," while filming herself adding salt to the bathtub.

On Wednesday, May 8, Biel revealed another behind-the-scenes video.

“Hey, you guys,” she said while taking a bite of salad in a TikTok video. “I’m supposed to be getting dressed for the Met, but I had to eat something.”

She clarified that while team members attempted to ensure she was dressed on time, she was "hiding in the corner of my room."

“Everybody’s, like, knocking on the door, ‘You gotta get dressed!’” Biel said.

“I’m just trying to tell you, snack first, eat first!” she continued.