Creed’s Scott Stapp, wife Jaclyn to part ways after 18 years of marriage

The estranged couple shares three children

Scott Strap, widely known as the lead vocalist and lyricist of the rock band Creed, and his wife of 18 years are calling it quits.

Requesting to give the estranged couple some space, strap’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE Magazine on Friday, May 10.

"Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately," the rocker’s rep told.

According to an insider the couple tried to make things work, however, they have headed for divorce after exhausting all ways.

"Scott and Jaclyn had determined the marriage was over but continued to try to make it work," the source said.

The two have now opted to part ways and each had filed for divorce separately. Initially Jaclyn first filed for it in June 2022, though eventually withdrawn.

Later Stapp file for the annulment of their marriage in May 2023, several outlets confirmed following the documents submission in Williamson County, Tennessee.

The 50-year-old Creed frontman and his 43-year-old wife shared three children including, 17-year-old daughter Milan, and two sons, 13-year-old Daniel and six-year-old Anthony.

Additionally, the musician is also a father to a 25-year-old son Jagger, whom he had with ex-wife Hilaree Burns.