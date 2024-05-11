Sigourney Weaver to join the cast of 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

Actress Sigourney Weaver, known for her iconic role in the Alien franchise, is in talks to join the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first Star Wars film to enter production since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed The Mandalorian series, and produced by Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian, which premiered in 2019, quickly became popular, especially the character known as Baby Yoda. The show's main character is Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, a warrior who takes care of Grogu against his will.

The third season premiered last year, and several spinoffs are in development, including Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett.

Although Pascal is expected to return as Djarin, it is unclear in what capacity, as he is set to start filming The Fantastic Four for Marvel Studios in July.

Weaver, a three-time Academy Award nominee, has never appeared in a Star Wars film but is well-known for her strong female roles, particularly as Ripley in the Alien franchise.