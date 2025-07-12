'Pokémon' voice artist, James Carter Cathcart, passed away

James Carter Cathcart, voice behind Pokémon characters, dies at age of 71

James Carter Cathcart breathed his last leaving his fans grieving and mourning for the loss.

The actor who voiced multiple memorable and famous characters in the Pokémon franchise for more than two decades bade farewell to this world Tuesday in the Bronx at the age of 71.

Martha Jacobi, his wife, confirmed that he died in a hospital. On the other hand, Jeanne Gari, his ex-wife revealed ‘throat cancer’ as the cause of his death.

The Professor Oak, his grandson Gary, James and the feline creature Meowth were some of the characters, Cathcart had lent his voice to.

The reason he is cherished by Pokémon fans is because his voice remained a constant feature while many characters came in and exited the series.

Not only in the famed series, but he also played roles in other anime series, video games and animated shows, including Yu-Gi-Oh!, One Piece, Shadow the Hedgehog. His total roles have been reported to be more than 100.

He was forced to quit voice acting in 2023 after the diagnosis of cancer.

For the unversed, Cathcart is survived by Ms. Jacobi, his daughters, Nicole Zoppi, Stephanie Nale and Mackenzie; and his son, Carter.

His co-actor Erica Schroeder paid emotional tribute to the deceased, “The community will miss you. The world will miss you.”