Katie, Peter Andre son's reveals ups and down of living with girlfriend in new flat

Junior Andre has made a major decision in his personal life with his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

The 20-year-old son of Peter Andre and Katie Price has been in a relationship with Jasmine, 24, since April 2024 .

Interestingly, the pair met at an event while she was working in PR.

In a new interview, the singer touched upon the decision he and Jasmine have made to move in together, sharing a flat in Surrey.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: 'We just want to spend every day together. And so we thought, 'Let's try to live together.

'You know, I feel like we are ready. It was like, 'What are we actually waiting for?'

The move has not been without its challenges, as Junior admitted that living together comes with its own 'stresses'-from paying bills to managing other responsibilities.

Still, he said he feels like he's found the 'right person' to navigate it all with.

This comes after Junior was spotted sharing an intimate moment with Jasmine, as the couple packed on the PDA in a series of new loved-up snaps.

The two looked during a glamorous weekend outing. Junior appeared happy as he wrapped his arm around Jasmine and gave her a sweet kiss on the head, before the couple shared a passionate smooch.