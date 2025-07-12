Mark Wright signs up for 'Celebrity Bake Off' in big TV comeback

Mark Wright has reportedly set for sweet return to TV on Celebrity Bake Off.

Reality TV star, 38, is reportedly set to join the star-studded cast on the Channel 4 show, alongside names like Molly-Mae Mague and JoJo Siwa, as per DailyMail.

If confirmed, it would mark the former professional footballer's first TV appearance since the birth of his daughter Palma Elizabeth, whom he shares with wife Michelle Keegan.

It has also bee reported that the filming for the show has already wrapped, and the new series is expected to air next year.

A source told The Sun: 'Mark has had his hands full being a new dad but he found time to film for the new series of Celebrity Bake Off.

'It's a cause close to Mark's heart as it's all for the Stand Up Cancer charity and he is a big fan of the show.'

It won't air until next year so fans have to wait a good few months to find out how he fares in the tent.'

The most recent series of Celebrity Bake Off wrapped in March and speculation about the upcoming cast has been circulating ever since.

While Molly-Mae and JoJo are rumoured to be joining, Babatunde Aleshe was the latest celebrity reportedly signed up last month.

The actor previously appeared on I'm A Celeb in 2022.