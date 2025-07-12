Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker ready to welcome their second baby

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker break major news on social media
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are excited to welcome their baby number 2 soon.
The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, July 12, and broke the news about expecting her little one with the baseball player.
The High School Musical star wrote, “Round two!!!!” in the caption alongside pictures of her baby bump.
Hudgens and Tucker got married in December 2023 and welcomed their first child in July 2024.
The couple have not revealed their baby’s face or name and have kept their parenthood journey private.
The big news received several wishes from the pair’s friends and fans in the comments section.
“Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats,” fellow Disney alum Aly Michalka replied, while Allison Holker and Alexandra Shipp sent love through heart emojis.
Previously speaking about her dreamy wedding with Tucker, Hudgens told Vogue, “I also knew I wanted to get married somewhere warm, and our window for getting married was so small because Cole’s [baseball] season is very long.”
However, when she did get married, “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”
