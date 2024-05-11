Hailey, Justin Bieber felt 'very emotional' after finding out about pregnancy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced on Thursday via their Instagram that they are expecting a child in six weeks. Many people were surprised at how the couple managed to keep such wonderful news a secret for so long.



On May 9, the Biebers shared a video of their vow renewal in Hawaii on Instagram to reveal the news. Despite their excitement to spread the news, the pair wanted to keep it quiet for as long as possible, according to a source who spoke to People magazine.

"When they found out that Hailey was pregnant, it was just the best day for them. They have both been very emotional about it," the source said. "They feel so blessed. They've also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out."

"They shared with family and close friends early on. It was important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed though," the source continued. "They asked their friends to not share until they were ready to announce."

Hailey dressed comfortably for Coachella 2024 with her spouse, even though she was unable to attend Monday's Met Gala.

Earlier, there had been rumours speculating regarding the couple that they are considering separation.

“There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever,” the insider said in early April. “They are very, very happy," adding that the couple was “doing really well.”

In response to the rumours, Hailey herself posted a direct message to her Instagram Stories.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”