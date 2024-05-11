King Charles ‘very good’ at exiling people as Prince Harry rift deepens

King Charles, who reportedly always has his “doors open” for his younger son Prince Harry, delivered a “tremendous insult” to him.



Prince Harry was “one of the great assets of the royal family” but he was insulted by his cancer-stricken father, despite hopes rising of their reconciliation, per royal expert Christopher Andersen.

The expert explained to Us Weekly that the royals missed the “perfect opportunity to build the bridges and make amends” with Harry.

Buckingham Palace announced earlier this week that William would be appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a role that was expected to go to Harry.

“The royal family is very good at exiling people and saying, you’re dead to me and I’m afraid that’s what’s happening,” Andersen said.

“This was a double whammy,” Anderson added of Prince William’s new title. “Not only did the King refuse to meet Harry, but he took the opportunity to say, ‘By the way, William, I’m giving you one of the titles.’”

He continued, “The Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Air Corps that had belonged to Harry, and we’re going to make a big deal out of it.”

Anderson also said that Harry is “the one guy in the royal family who has seen combat,” and he is “entitled” to various military ranks unlike Prince William.

“The one true army hero in the family is Harry,” he added. “It’s really quite sad.”