Sonam Kapoor says everything in life changes after pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor admitted that she has changed a lot after embracing motherhood.

The fashion diva of Bollywood revealed that she was traumatised after gaining 32 Kgs in a new episode of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast.

She said, "I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right."

She added, "It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you."

Sonam further stated, "Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes."

"You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself," the Neerja actress shared.

For the unversed, Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.