Prince Harry holds late Queen’s honour close as he loses ‘everything else'

Prince Harry left a lasting impact on media regardless of his brief trip to the UK earlier this week.

The Duke of Sussex showed off his military achievements as he delivered a speech at Service of Thanksgiving to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Despite not being a working royal, he accessorised his usual black tux with KCVO Neck Order and Star, which he received from the late Queen for his ‘services to the monarchy’.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested Harry sent a message to his cancer-stricken father King Charles and brother Prince William with his choice.

“Harry was seen wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal at St Paul's Cathedral for the Invictus service. The medal was given to Harry in 2015 by his late grandmother Elizabeth II for 'services to the monarchy'."

"Wearing this was Harry's way of reminding his family that his grandmother valued his contribution, even if his father and brother do not,” the expert explained.

“Wearing the KCVO neck and star was also Harry's way of pointing out that he's not the bad boy he's portrayed as being by his father and brother."

"It's Harry's way of saying he still supports the monarchy despite the way he feels he has been treated. Perhaps more importantly, wearing the medal is Harry's way of saying 'You've taken everything else from me, but you can't take this!'," added Mr Quinn.