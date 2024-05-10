Meghan Markle makes bombshell revelation about Princess Lilibet, makes King Charles happy

Meghan and Harry live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle is sharing a shocking revelation about her daughter Princess Lilibet indicating that she shares a similar creative passion with King Charles.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, aged two and five respectively, after joining schoolchildren taking part in a song and dance session on day one of her and Prince Harry's tour of Nigeria, reported Mirror.

The couple joined in with a riotous version of "jump up, turn around" alongside kids from Abuja's Lightway Academy, before Meghan told them: "We’re so honoured to be with you. We have got to acknowledge those amazing dance moves! My husband was excited to jump up!"

After Harry, 39, asked pupils: "Is singing and dancing your favourite class?", former Suits star Meghan said: "That’s Lili’s favourite class...maybe it’s all the jumping around!”

The couple made the school visit for an inaugural mental health summit run by local non-profit GEANCO, which is linked with their foundation Archewell.

For the unversed King Charles is a keen artist and paints outdoor scenes of natural beauty in watercolour.

The monarch began painting in the 1970s after being inspired by his art teacher at Gordonstoun in Scotland.

A report in 2016 showed that the King has sold copies of paintings worth £2million since 1997.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie celebrated his fifth birthday in the US.

Meghan and Harry live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, meaning that the King was unable to see his grandson on his birthday.

Royal commentator, Tom Quinn, said: "There has even been talk that he will send one of his own watercolour paintings to Archie as a present as Meghan loves homemade gifts and dislikes extravagant expensive presents.

