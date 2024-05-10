Meghan Markle's fierce business plans keep King Charles on edge

Meghan Markle's business plans keep King Charles on edge

King Charles is believed to be “horrified” at the lengths Meghan Markle could go to in a bid to boost recognition of her new business.

There have been rumours about a potential memoir from the Duchess of Sussex, owing to the her and Prince Harry’s multiple book deal with Penguin House.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested the 75-year-old monarch steered clear of meeting Prince Harry during his recent UK visit to avoid ending up “in a book written by Meghan”.

He also suggested the Suits alum might leverage the book to make money for her recently released business, American Riveira Orchard.

The royal expert said: "There was a sigh of relief at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that Harry appears to have scrapped the idea of a second book after his best-seller Spare, but the focus has now switched to Meghan.

"For all her efforts to make a success of her new online business, America Riviera Orchard, Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves,” he continued.

"She is also acutely aware that such a book would only boost traffic to her new online business. All this fills King Charles with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book,” Tom added.