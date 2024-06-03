BTS' Jungkook slated to release new single 'Never Let Go'

BTS' Jungkook to release his first song this year, 'Never Let Go'

Jungkook from BTS sent fans into a frenzy as he unveiled the release date of his new single, Never Let Go.

On Sunday, June 2, the official account of BTS took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the exciting news, revealing that the single is scheduled to be released at 1 p.m. KST on June 7.

In addition to a post on X, BTS further offered insight into the theme of the song in an update on Weverse.

"'Never Let Go' is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans encapsulating the message 'to never let go of each other’s hands,' as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world," they stated.

"We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS," they added.

Never Let Go will mark the 26-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter’s first solo this year.



Moreover, it is the first song he is gearing up to release after the release of his LP Golden, dropped on November 3, 2023.

Most recently, a remix of Jungkook's Standing Next To You was featured in Usher’s latest album, COMING HOME, released on February 9.

For the unversed, Jungkook is currently serving in private first class amid his mandatory military services, in which he was enlisted in December 2023.