Why is Brad Pitt’s latest legal request raising eyebrows?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s messy battle over their French winery just flared up again. Nearly nine years after their split, the two stars are still tangled in a bitter dispute over Château Miraval, the luxury estate where they once said their vows.

In 2021, Jolie sold her share of the property to a company tied to the Stoli Group. Pitt later took her to court, claiming she went behind his back and broke a promise that neither of them would sell their stake without the other’s approval.

He argued that Jolie knew he didn’t want anything to do with Stoli, yet sold her part anyway.

The situation grown more intense in recent months. Pitt’s legal team is now pressing harder, saying Jolie acted out of spite. They insist the sale wasn’t just business but a move meant to hit where it hurts.

Jolie didn’t stay silent as she fired back with a countersuit, accusing Pitt of punishing her for not staying quiet. However, her side claimed he refused to buy her out unless she signed a strict agreement that would have stopped her from speaking about their past.

That included a flight in 2016, where Pitt was accused of being drunk and aggressive. Jolie’s lawyers said that moment was part of a pattern she tried to leave behind.

So far, neither side has backed down. What started as a business disagreement has now pulled in personal history, trust issues, and years of unresolved tension.