Justin Bieber ends musical hiatus with new album 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber ends musical hiatus with 'Swag'

Justin Bieber is officially back to the musical sphere, finally putting an end to his hiatus with Swag.

Three years since his last album, the pop sensation has returned with his seventh studio album, sending fans wild.

The buzz began just hours before the album’s release, when mysterious billboards featuring a black-and-white photo of Bieber and the word "Swag" began popping up in cities around the world.

Some included a 20-song tracklist, prompting immediate speculation and excitement online. The Baby hitmaker also reposted photos of the billboards to his Instagram, along with shots from what appears to be the album’s cover shoot.

The images show the two time Grammy Award winner holding his young son Jack Blues, joined by his wife Hailey.

Although the posters teased 20 tracks, the official release revealed the album actually includes 21 songs.

The latest album, dubbed by fans as JB7, features an impressive lineup of guest artists including Gunnawith guest appearances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, and more.

Swag follows Bieber’s 2021 album Justice, which produced hits like Peaches and Ghost.

Following its release, he kicked off the Justice World Tour in February 2022. However, it was cut short in September of that year as Bieber postponed the shows to focus on his health, eventually canceling the dates.

Since then, the Yummy singer has kept a relatively low profile musically, leaving fans eagerly awaiting for somethign new from him.

Though he returned to the stage earlier this year as a guest during SZA’s performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for a rendition of their collaboration Snooze, his new album has long been awaited by his devoted fans.