Spice mums reunite at Melanie Brown's wedding

Andrea Brown sets internet ablaze with 'Spice Mum' reunion at daughter's wedding

Melanie Brown’s mother, Andrea, stole the spotlight at her daughter’s wedding by reuniting the iconic Spice Mums.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 8, Andrea shared a photo featuring the beloved group of Spice Mums – including herself, Jackie Adams, and Joan Chisholm.

She captioned the post, “30yrs of friendship spice mums my partners in crime, miss u sooo much Pauline.”

Fans flooded the comments section, gushing over the heartfelt reunion.

One wrote, “Great to see the spice mama’s together and looking so beautiful for such a glorious occasion.”

Meanwhile, the iconic Spice Girls – including Victoria Beckham, Mel C, and Geri Halliwell-Horner – were unable to reunite for the ceremony.

This comes after Scary Spice tied the knot with Rorry McPhee for the third time on Saturday, July 5, at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The star-studded guest list included former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, Tom Allen, Lisa Snowdown, and model Cara Delevingne.

Mel B, 50, and McPhee made headlines for their exclusive venue, which famously hosted the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

For the unversed, the couple confirmed their engagement in 2022 after dating for three years.