Benny Blanco didn’t know who Jonas Brothers were until 2019

Benny Blanco on not knownig Jonas Brothers

Benny Blanco is getting candid about his late introduction to some of pop culture’s biggest names, including the Jonas Brothers.

During a recent episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the 37-year-old music producer revealed he hadn’t heard any Jonas Brothers music until their 2019 hit Sucker, despite being engaged to Selena Gomez, who once dated Nick Jonas.

“I didn’t know who the Jonas Brothers were until Sucker,” Blanco admitted, adding that while he had heard of them, he couldn’t name any of their earlier hits like S.O.S.” or Year 3000.

He explained it simply, saying, “I’m older than you,” to Shane. “I had never heard a Jonas Brothers song until Sucker.”

The conversation took a lighthearted turn when Blanco also confessed he had never seen Wizards of Waverly Place, the Disney Channel show that helped launch Gomez’s career.

“I knew she was a kid star, but I had never seen any of it,” he said. When he found out she was involved in the upcoming 2024 reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, he asked her if he could watch the original first.

“She was like, ‘What?’ And she was like, ‘I guess,’” he recalled.

While Blanco is catching up on Disney-era pop culture, Gomez has long been familiar with that world.

The 32-year-old actress and singer famously dated Nick Jonas from 2008 to 2010 during their Disney Channel days, when the Jonas Brothers and Camp Rock were at their peak.