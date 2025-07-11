Justin Bieber reveals seventh album ‘SWAG’ tracklist

Justin Bieber has set the internet ablaze with global teasers for his new album, Swag.

Fueling the hype around his upcoming seventh album with the fans already dubbing it "JB7," the two-time Grammy winner shared a series of posts on Instagram showcasing massive black-and-white billboards around the world, including Reykjavik, Iceland and New York City.

The moody visuals feature a shirtless Bieber and the word Swag splashed boldly across each image.

Adding to the excitement, one video taken in NYC’s Times Square captured a billboard displaying what appears to be the album’s full tracklist.

Justin Bieber Swag tracklist

Following is the alleged tracklist for Swag

All I Can Take

Daisies

Yukon

Go Baby

Things You Do

Butterflies

Way It Is

First Place

Soulful

Walking Away

Glory Voice Memo

Devotion

Dadz Love

Therapy Session

Sweet Spot

405

Swag

Zuma House

Too Long

Forgiveness

Swag marks Bieber’s first full-length project since his 2021 album Justice, which spawned hits like Peaches and Hold On.

After a years-long musical hiatus, Bieber is back and he’s making major noise, sending fans wild with a 20-song packed album.