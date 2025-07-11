Justin Bieber reveals seventh album ‘SWAG’ tracklist

Justin Bieber breaks the internet with new album teasers around the world
Justin Bieber has set the internet ablaze with global teasers for his new album, Swag.
Fueling the hype around his upcoming seventh album with the fans already dubbing it "JB7," the two-time Grammy winner shared a series of posts on Instagram showcasing massive black-and-white billboards around the world, including Reykjavik, Iceland and New York City.
The moody visuals feature a shirtless Bieber and the word Swag splashed boldly across each image.
Adding to the excitement, one video taken in NYC’s Times Square captured a billboard displaying what appears to be the album’s full tracklist.
Justin Bieber Swag tracklist
Following is the alleged tracklist for Swag
All I Can Take
Daisies
Yukon
Go Baby
Things You Do
Butterflies
Way It Is
First Place
Soulful
Walking Away
Glory Voice Memo
Devotion
Dadz Love
Therapy Session
Sweet Spot
405
Swag
Zuma House
Too Long
Forgiveness
Swag marks Bieber’s first full-length project since his 2021 album Justice, which spawned hits like Peaches and Hold On.
After a years-long musical hiatus, Bieber is back and he’s making major noise, sending fans wild with a 20-song packed album.
