Angelina Jolie's iconic engagement ring from Brad Pitt sparks renewed interest

Angelina Jolie's engagement ring leaves fans in awe amid legal turmoil with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie’s iconic engagement ring has recently become the talk of the town amid her ongoing legal turmoil with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
The former power couple, who tied the knot in 2014, recently resurfaced online due to renewed interest in their unique engagement ring.
In a recent conversation, jewellery designer Sophia Perez offered details about the renowned engagement ring.
“Crafted in platinum, it features a striking elongated emerald-cut diamond at the centre, flanked by custom-cut baguette diamonds that taper seamlessly along the band,” she said. “The geometry is refined, almost architectural, giving the ring a quiet strength that perfectly complemented Angelina’s style at the time.”
Later in the interview, Perez also reflected on the ring’s current value.
She explained, “When originally created, it was estimated to be worth around $250,000. Given today’s market conditions, the rarity and quality of the diamonds, and the craftsmanship involved, its value would now likely be closer to $500,000-$700,000, depending on grading specifics.”
According to the designer, the emerald cut symbolises honesty and transparency, while stepped baguette setting represents progression and unity.
“This wasn’t a ring designed to follow trends; it was designed to tell a story,” she added.
Angelina, 50, and Brad, 61, parted ways in 2016 – two years after their marriage – and finalised their divorce in 2024.
For the unversed, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith duo is embroiled in a legal dispute over the French winery, Château Miraval.
