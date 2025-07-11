Demi Lovato clean sweeps Instagram to tease new music

Demi Lovato teases new music

Demi Lovato is hinting at new music. The 32-year-old singer has cleared nearly all of her Instagram posts, leaving just two new ones that seem to mark the start of a fresh musical era.

On Wednesday, July 9, Lovato shared a striking snap from what appears to be a new photo shoot.

Dressed in a black mini dress with her back to the camera, she glanced over her shoulder, pairing the post with the caption, “I’m not so sure, I’ve ever felt like this before.”

A day later, another teaser followed, this time, a video.

In the brief clip, Lovato is seen walking confidently toward the camera in a leotard, stockings, and an oversized jacket.

As she mouths the lyrics, “I’m not so sure, I’ve ever felt like this before / I can’t deny, it feels so right,” the vibe of the visuals and the sound hint at a sensual, self-assured new direction.

While the singer hasn’t officially announced a release date or album title, she did confirm back in September 2024 on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that new music was on the way.

At the time, Lovato explained, “I’m kind of figuring out my sound right now.”

She added that her recent writing sessions have taken a different tone, saying, “It’s actually been amazing. I’ve been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I’m in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place.”

Lovato’s last full-length release, Holy Fvck, dropped in August 2022. And while she hasn’t offered many details yet about her next chapter, it’s clear that something fresh, and personal, is on the horizon.