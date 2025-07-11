Ozzy Osbourne announces memoir 'Last Rites' after final Black Sabbath show

Ozzy Osbourne announces new memoir after final Black Sabbath show

Ozzy Osbourne has officially announced his new book, Last Rites, following his final Black Sabbath performance.

The 76-year-old musician, who has benefited from a long career and public life, has chronicled his life events in his forthcoming memoir.

The famed lead singer of Black Sabbath has opened up about his 2019 Parkinson's diagnosis, which was compounded by "near-total paralysis from the neck down."

Despite this, Ozzy explained that he was forced to abandon his tour later that year, but he doesn't regret any of it.

The Prince of Darkness shared, "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm like, f*** no. If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy.

"Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain. I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I've done good... and I've done bad. But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere."

His memoir also sheds light on his life, career, and pivotal moments, including the most significant Black Sabbath reunion.

This announcement follows Ozzy's final concert on July 5 at the Back to the Beginning show.