Jay-Z fires back at harassment from alleged son

Jay-Z says he’s had enough of a man who keeps claiming to be his son.

The 55-year-old rapper, who’s married to Beyoncé, has asked a judge to step in after being dragged into what he calls false and never-ending drama.

According to new legal papers, Jay-Z says the latest lawsuit is just another round in what he describes as years of harassment by the man, Rymir Satterthwaite, and his godmother.

The documents reads: "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed - and rejected - in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

Rymir Satterthwaite, 32, took things to court in May, claiming Jay-Z has been trying to shut him up about who his real father is.

He says his mother, Wanda, was involved with the rapper back in the '90s.

After her death, Satterthwaite was raised by his godmother and now says both of them have been dealing with nonstop pressure and attempts to keep them quiet.

Satterthwaite says Jay-Z has agreed to take a paternity test or respond to his claims. He insists this isn’t about chasing fame or money and that he only wants the truth about his real father.