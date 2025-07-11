Camila Cabello slays in silver corset at Dublin concert

Camila Cabello takes internet by storm with 'dramatic' stage attire

Camila Cabello has set the internet ablaze following her recent performance in Dublin.

The 28-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her 2017 hit single Havana, has taken the internet by storm with an ethereal outfit.

On Wednesday, July 9, the Work from Home hitmaker turned heads in a dramatic silver corset featuring a standout halterneck design.

She paired the look with matching skimpy hot pants and sky-high knee-high boots.

The audience went all gaga over the Worth It singer after she performed her hits – including Never Be the Same, She Loves Control, Inside Out, and Consequences – with great energy and backup dancers at the 3Arena.

This electrifying night followed Cabello’s trip to Monaco, where she attended the 2025 Monaco E-Prix Formula 1 race with her Lebanese boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Following her European tour, the former Fifth Harmony star has upcoming performances in Australia and Brazil lined up.

For the unversed, Cabello’s Yours, C Tour kicked off on Saturday, June 21, at the Starlite Occident Festival in Marbella, Spain, and will conclude on September 14, 2025 in São Paulo, Brazil.