Hailey Bieber debunks Justin Bieber feud rumours with new album support

Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber's new album release

Hailey Bieber is shutting down speculation about her marriage, and showing major support for Justin Bieber’s upcoming album at the same time.

On Thursday, July 10, the 28-year-old model responded to ongoing rumours with a story shared to her Instagram.

Posting a photo of a massive Times Square billboard promoting Justin’s new album Swag, she wrote, “Is it finally clocking to you f***ing losers?”

The message appeared to be directed at those fueling gossip about alleged marital troubles, implying that Justin’s recent behavior, including cryptic social media activity, was actually tied to his music rollout, not problems at home.

Hailey also shared more snaps of the album’s promotional billboards, featuring cover art of the couple together. One striking photo shows them sitting in a park, Hailey looking ahead while Justin faces away from the camera.

Justin, 31, echoed the excitement with a black-and-white shot posted to his Instagram Story, in which he and Hailey lock eyes with intensity.

Adding to the moment, the couple’s 10-month-old son, Jack, appeared in one of the promotional images displayed in Times Square.

In the photo, Hailey is holding Jack, dressed in just a diaper, while wearing a white tank and relaxed blue jeans. Justin stands in the foreground in sagging jeans that reveal his briefs, matching Hailey’s casual vibe.

Both are wearing slides from Justin’s new clothing brand, Skylrk.

The buzz around Swag and the fashion line comes after months of concern from fans over Justin’s well-being, fueled by emotional posts and unusual photo dumps.

But as the couple continues to push forward publicly, it seems clear that the Biebers are focused on business, and still very much a team.