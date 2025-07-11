Priyanka Chopra triggers outrage with food choices

Priyanka Chopra triggers outrage after food choices

Priyanka Chopra became the target of online backlash this week after a food video sparked debate, but she didn’t stay quiet for long.

A short video from the Heads of State premiere went viral where she chose a hot dog over vada pav.

Soon after, many on social media started questioning how connected she still is to Indian food.

The video showed Priyanka taking part in a quick food round during a red carpet interview. When asked to pick between different dishes, she gave fun and honest replies.

The Desigirl said her mood decides whether she eats samosas or empanadas and replied with "both" when asked to choose between enchiladas and chicken tikka masala.

But things changed when she was asked to pick between vada pav and a hot dog. Without thinking twice, she said she loves vada pav but hot dogs are her weakness.

However, That one line caused a storm online. A content creator reposted the clip with a caption that questioned her loyalty to Indian street food and that’s when the backlash started.

Priyanka did not stay quiet as she posted a quick message on Instagram that made it clear she was not sorry for her choice, writing: “Wow bro! Didn’t know there was a syllabus for being desi. It’s not that serious."

She is also getting ready for her comeback in Indian films with SSMB 29, which will be directed by SS Rajamouli, known for RRR.