Travis Scott reveals release date for ‘Jackboys 2’

Travis Scott announces Jackboys 2 release

Travis Scott is officially bringing back the Jackboys. The rapper has confirmed that Jackboys 2, the long-awaited Cactus Jack compilation album, will arrive this Sunday, July 13.

After months of teasing, Scott shared the news on social media with a flyer that read, “The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making.” The album will be hosted by Texas rap legend Bun B.

Scott first mentioned Jackboys 2 during a live show in Miami back in March, and followed it up in April with what looked like a Harmony Korine-directed trailer.

In the build-up to the release, several artists rumored to be featured, like Tyla, Waka Flocka Flame, 21 Savage, GloRilla, SoFaygo, SahBabii, Vybz Kartel, and Kodak Black, have shared photos posing with custom Lamborghinis branded with the Jackboys 2 logo.

Ahead of the album drop, Scott recently released the music video for 2000 Excursion on YouTube.

Jackboys 2 follows the original Jackboys compilation from 2019, which featured Cactus Jack signees like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes.

That project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included hits like Had Enough, Out West featuring Young Thug, and the remix of Highest in the Room.

As anticipation builds for the sequel, Jackboys 2 arrives amid tension stirred up by a new diss from Pusha T.

In the latest Clipse single Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha takes pointed jabs that appear to target Scott directly, rapping, “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b— and your pride in front of me.”

Reacting to the diss, Bun B recently shared his thoughts on Shannon Sharpe’s Night Cap podcast.

“Pusha’s a dangerous man,” he said.

“He’s willing to throw caution to the wind and be like, ‘You know what? I don’t really f— with him anyway.’” He explained that Pusha T keeps a low profile and “operates in a space where he really don’t have nothing to lose.”

Still, Bun B doesn’t expect Scott to stay silent.

“That being said, Travis ain’t ’bout to back down. He’s from Houston,” he said.