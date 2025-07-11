Tom Brady breaks silence on ‘too old’ statement about Sofía Vergara

Tom Brady on Sofía Vergara and romance rumours

Tom Brady is setting the record straight when it comes to recent dating rumors involving Sofía Vergara.

The 47-year-old NFL icon has denied claims that he ever made age-related remarks about the Modern Family star, 53.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE on July 10, Brady’s rep made it clear “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction.”

The pushback comes after a Daily Mail report earlier that day quoted an unnamed source who suggested Brady wasn’t interested in pursuing a serious relationship with Vergara, claiming, “She is older and stuck in her ways.”

Whispers of a possible connection between the two began earlier this month after Vergara shared a photo from a luxury yacht dinner that featured Brady and singer J Balvin.

The July 1 post, which also included appearances by Kendall Jenner, Ricky Martin, and Jenna Lyons, was captioned, “What a perfect weekend full of surprises!”

Since her split from Joe Manganiello in 2023, Vergara has been spotted with a few partners.

She briefly dated Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman, and more recently, was seen getting close to Douglas Cabbott.

The America’s Got Talent judge shares her adult son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

As for Brady, he’s kept his dating life under wraps since finalizing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022. He shares three children: Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen.

Despite the public interest, it looks like any talk of a romance between Brady and Vergara is purely speculation, and he’s not entertaining misinformation.