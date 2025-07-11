Ed Sheeran shares how wife Cherry contributes to new songs

Ed Sheeran on wife Cherry's contribution to new music

Ed Sheeran is giving credit where it’s due, right at home. On the July 10 episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie, the chart-topping singer opened up about how much he values feedback from his wife, Cherry Seaborn, when it comes to his music.

And he’s not just being polite, her opinion can literally make or break a song.

"100 percent. Yeah, 100 percent," Sheeran said when asked if he uses his family as a sounding board.

He added that Cherry has the ability to “kill a song,” which is why timing is everything.

“I’m actually really careful to play her songs when she’s in a good mood. Because if she’s like, ‘Eh,’ then in my mind, I’m like, ‘Okay. That song’s dead.’”

He explained that Cherry has a strong ear and can quickly identify what’s worth pursuing.

“She’s just got a very good taste and read on things,” he said. “Like, even I would write, I’d say, three songs a day, five days a week. And I’ll come home and I’ll play them. And she can sift through that pretty easily.”

One standout moment came in 2021 when Sheeran brought home several new tracks.

Among them was Bad Habits. After hearing it, Cherry immediately told him, “That one, that Bad Habits one, that’s the one you should finish tomorrow.”

The song went on to become a hit.

She’s also supported the development of other songs like Shivers, and new tracks Azizam and Sapphire, both of which are featured on Sheeran’s upcoming album.

“She’s got a very good read on stuff,” he reiterated.

Their daughters, Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter, are also starting to weigh in.

While Sheeran tours, Cherry plays his songs for their girls, and their reactions help guide which tracks might connect universally.

“It’s interesting, the ones that they, like, gravitate towards,” Sheeran said. “And it’s definitely the ones that are, like, that all kids have gravitated towards, I guess.”

Ed and Cherry go way back, they grew up together and reconnected in 2015 in New York City. They started dating soon after and married in a small ceremony in early 2018 with just 40 guests.

Now, with two daughters and a house full of music, it seems Sheeran’s biggest critics, and biggest fans are right at home.