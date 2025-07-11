Is Jennifer Lopez trying to move on from Ben Affleck?

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be turning the page on her chapter with Ben Affleck after finalizing their divorce earlier this year.

The singer and actress recently debuted a new ballad titled Wreckage of You, and many believed the lyrics reflected her emotional journey after the end of their marriage.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 almost two decades after calling off their first engagement.

The former lovers married in 2022 and but by mid-2024, signs of strain started to show. However, the Batman actor and On the Floor hitmaker stopped appearing together in public, lived separately and slowly drifted apart. And by early 2025, the divorce was made official.

Since then, Lopez appeared to focus on herself. She returned to the spotlight with a new tour, resumed public appearances without Affleck and also made it very clear through her demeanor and actions that she was ready to move forward.

The 55-year-old singer performed her new hit just six months after finalizing her divorce from the actor.

“This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night,” she told the crowd, “Shall we sing this one for the people?”

Jennifer Lopez poured her heart into the piano ballad, singing about pain, recovery, and finding strength after a breakup.