Meghan Markle’s ‘odd’ title if she’s no longer Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle, who was given the title of Duchess of Sussex following her marriage to Prince Harry, may possibly lose her title given that deepening royal rift.

In that case, if Meghan were to lose her title presented by late Queen Elizabeth, she will be referred to as Princess Henry, according to Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine.

Seward told The Mirror that while it’s unlikely that Meghan and Harry will be stripped off of their official titles by King Charles, they will have secondary titles to be referred by.

“I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry,” Seward explained.

“That really would [confuse the Americans],” she added. “I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”

Prince Harry’s real full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David, but he goes by the name Harry.

So, if Meghan lost her title as Duchess of Sussex, she would technically be called Princess Henry, since it’s royal tradition that a princess takes an official title with her husband’s name.