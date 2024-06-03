Prince Harry issues big statement after King Charles Invictus Games 'snub'

Prince Harry released a memorable behind-the-scenes video from his headline-making trip to the UK to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex visited London on May 8 for a three-day trip in order to commemorate the multi-sports festival, which was founded by him in 2014.

However, King Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the royal family did not attend Harry's event due to the garden party at Buckingham Palace held by the Monarch.

Moreover, several royal fans were expecting a meeting between Harry and his ailing father during his UK visit, but, the Duke's spokesperson said at that time, "It will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme."

Now, a video released on the Invictus Games Foundation's X (Twitter) page showed Harry in 'good spirits' while interacting with veterans and celebrities.

The former working royal appeared unbothered by the absence of the royal family.

The caption of the video reads, "Thank you to everyone who joined us earlier in May to celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives at the #InvictusGames Foundation."



"Here's a look back at the Service of Thanksgiving from St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate that #IAM10 and #IAMHere."