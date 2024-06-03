Meghan Markle finally reacts to new title as Kate Middleton breaks silence

Meghan Markle finally reacts to new title

Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence on new 'big title' with unexpected reaction after Princess Kate and Prince William's latest statement.

Meghan, who knows the art to attract the spotlight at the right time, was given the traditional Yoruba name of Adetokunbo, a blessing that left her "deeply humbled" during her tour to African nation with her husband Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex, who discovered through a DNA test that she is 43 per cent Nigerian, travelled to the country last month for a three-day tour largely to continue their work around the Duke's Invictus Games.

Meghan wrote to the Imperial Majesty to thank him: "I am deeply humbled by your blessing of the traditional Yoruba name, Adetokunbo. I treasure the name and appreciate your trust in me to carry it with grace and dignity."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by Nigeria’s highest-ranking military official, Christopher Musa. Harry joined her wife in Nigeria after attending Invictus Games service in the UK.

After meeting him at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, the Duchess signed a guest book thanking officials for "welcoming me home".

