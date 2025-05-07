A$AP Rocky reflects on working with Denzel Washington in a new movie

A$AP gets honest about working with Denzel Washington in Spike Lee’s upcoming movie, Highest 2 Lowest.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the rapper reflected on his working experience with Washington as well as Lee in one project.

Rocky, who plays the role of rapper Yung Felon in the movie, responded to a question about being nervous with the Oscar-winning actor.

To which, Rocky replied, “Nah, I was born for this.”

“I’m not gonna waste nobody’s time,” said the 36-year-old.

The rapper mentioned, “This is what I do — this is the same approach you would take to making an album or to directing or designing anything: You’ve got to give it your all.”

Lee revealed that the movie is the remake of the Akira Kurosawa crime drama High and Low, where a young rapper tries his best to get noticed by Washington’s music mogul character.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky was excited to work with Washington, calling it “a dream come true” experience.

However, the rapper noted, “It was difficult to not fan out every millisecond of the duration. It was crazy, it’s Denzel, man,” explained the rapper.

The rapper continued, “I don’t give how successful I am.”

“I’m always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I’m always going to give them their flowers,” disclosed Rocky.

The rapper also shared his favourite movies starring Washington such as Juice and Malcolm X.

“I’m never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out,” added Rocky.

Meanwhile, Rocky and Washington can be seen in Highest 2 Lowest movie, which will release in select theatres on August 22.