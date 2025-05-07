Meghan Markle leaves out key detail in Prince Archie birthday tribute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest, Prince Archie, marked his sixth birthday on Tuesday amid a poignant weight of a growing royal rift in the background.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a lovely tribute to her son, sharing a portrait of him standing in front of the setting sun.

“Our son. Our sun,” she wrote. “Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Moreover, she also revealed that birthday celebrations were held last weekend as Harry had to fly to Las Vegas to champion an important project for The Diana Award.

However, Meghan noticeably skipped a crucial detail in the birthday post, which may have been an attempt to send the royal family a stern message.

Rather than addressing him with the royal titles ‘Prince Archie’, the proud mother only referred to her boy by his name.

Archie’s birthday also came just days after Harry had given an emotional interview to BBC after his security appeal for police protection in UK was dismissed.

The As Ever founder had also sent a pointed message to King Charles following the interview in which Harry had said that while he was open to reconciliation, his cancer-stricken father won’t speak to him.

She had shared a photo of Harry with Archie and Lilibet. Royal correspondent Rebecca English had stated that it was a rather harsh response to the royals. “That’s the one thing the Duchess of Sussex does have in common with the Royal Family: knowing the power of a well-timed image.”