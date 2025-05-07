Prince Harry invites legal trouble after King Charles health remark

Prince Harry received upsetting news from his home country, the UK following his concerning remarks about King Charles' health.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently gave an interview to the BBC, discussing the legal setback in the security case, offering an olive branch to the royal family, and raising eyebrows with comments related to his father's cancer.

Harry claimed that his father "won't speak" to him "because of this security stuff," but he expressed a desire for reconciliation, saying, he does not know "how much longer my father has."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father stated, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious."

The former working royal's statement about the monarch's medical condition may cause new legal trouble for him.

In the latest episode of The Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, royal expert Richard Eden shared, "I have had several people contact me to say that Harry should be prosecuted for treason."

He added, "The way he sort of put it, ‘I don't know how long he has left’, it really struck the opposite tone to what we have heard from the Palace which is one of positivity about his treatment. It did seem deeply unpleasant, I would say."