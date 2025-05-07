Ben Affleck makes rare comment about Britney Spears amid media scrutiny

Ben Affleck has recently made rare comment about Britney Spears after she claimed that they made out.

During an appearance on the latest episode of This Past Weekend With Theo Von podcast, the Argo director revealed that he has “empathy” for the singer who’s constantly living under media scrutiny.

“A long time ago, years and years ago, I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears,” said the 52-year-old.

Ben told podcast host, “I remember it seemed like – I mean it's not somebody I knew, or hung out with but just like everybody else, you see all this stupidity that comes through.”

Interestingly, the Air star shared that he doesn’t know Britney very well but he knew paparazzi people and had his own experience with the media.

Ben stated, “I do know that the cycle of having people harangue you and yell at you and hassle you and follow you, it seemed like that itself was kind of whipping up the whole thing into a tizzy.”

The Hypnotic actor might be referring to Britney’s 2008 breakdown when she shaved her head. Later, she was placed under a 13-year conservatorship which ended in 2021.

Reflecting on singer’s condition, Ben pointed out, “That's the first time I thought this is kind of a weird, unintentional – I think culturally – but kind of collective cruelty where what's taken out of the image that you see are the people around waving the stick at the tiger or poking on it whatever.”

“And all you see is the growling animal or whatever it is, but like a part of that is because somebody is coming around hitting on it to make it get active,” added the Accountant 2 actor.

However, the actor’s comments came one year after Britney made claims that she had “made out” with Ben years earlier.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot ... that's crazy!!!” wrote Toxic crooner in a since-deleted post in February 2024 alongside a photo from 1999.

Meanwhile, Ben avoided a question about made out sessions with Britney.