'Dawson's Creek Michael Pitt lands in hot water after sexual abuse charges

Dawson's Creek starMichael Pitt lands in hot water after sexual abuse charges

Dawson's Creek star Michael Pitt has recently landed in hot water after he was arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

The New York Post reported that the actor was taken in custody in New York City on May 2 on “two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and other related charges”.

TMZ however shared details about the charges which was based on “assault injury with a weapon sexually motivated, strangulation sexually motivated, sex abuse, and forcible compulsion”.

The Post and TMZ both revealed that Michael, who played Henry Parker in Dawson’s Creek for one year, was pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Judge Joanne Quinones reportedly set the bail at $100,000 during a Brooklyn Supreme Court prosecution.

Later, an attorney for Michael, Cary London spoke up about the arrest in a statement published by the Post on May 6.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt, an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes, can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual,” said Cary.

Michael’s lawyer added, “We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not through the media.”

The outlet added that the actor is due back in court on June 17.

For the unversed, the court documents revealed that the assault took place between April 2020 and August 2021, saying that the incident occurred “at the actor’s Bushwick home with his then-girlfriend.

It is believed that Michael “strangled the woman” on August 7, 2021, per the Post.

However, another attorney for the actor, Jason Goldman refuted the allegations in a statement shared with TMZ.

“In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, at a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual and voluntary relationship,” stated Jason.

He told the outlet, “This case will be dismissed.”