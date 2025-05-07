Palace shares update as King Charles addresses crucial issue in reign

Palace shares update as King Charles addresses crucial issue

King Charles appeared in high spirits as he stepped out solo to support a cause that he has been passionate about since he was young.

On Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace released a delightful video of the monarch after a busy day of royal engagements as he attended one more important event.

“Rolling out the blue carpet…,” the message read. “This evening, The King attended the Film Premiere of ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’.”

“The film highlights how the ocean has shaped the world, and why the future of the planet is intertwined with the health of the ocean,” it continued,

“His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, first marked the issue of oil and plastic pollution in the sea in 1970 when he was 21 years old. Since then, The King has continued to champion the importance of ocean health.”

During the event, the king, who has been a lifelong environmentalist, was also reunited with Sir David Attenborough with whom he has collaborated on several sustainability projects.

The event also coincided with the second coronation anniversary of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Earlier in the day, the monarchs had also unveiled special portraits to mark the historic ceremony.

The King, who is undergoing cancer treatment, is also making an effort to move on from the drama caused by his youngest son, Prince Harry, after he lost his UK security bid.

Harry gave an emotional interview in which he shared he was open for reconciliation but was also accused the royal household for their influence. King Charles reportedly feels “betrayed” by his son., meanwhile, the Palace hopes that nothing will “distract” the ongoing VE Day celebrations happening this week.