Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood team up to tackle Met Gala anxiety

Aimee Lou Wood felt confident on her debut Met Gala appearance thanks to her The White Lotus co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The actress, who plays Chelsea in HBO’s vacation saga, arrived together in the same car as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son on Monday, May 5.

The two walked the blue floral carpet, facing their anxiety with each other’s support.

"When I found out that Patrick and I could go in the car together, 'cause originally we weren’t meant to go in the car together,' and then we were both like, 'Yeah, we need to go in the car together,' and so we made it work," Wood, 31, said in an interview shared by Good Morning America.

She shared that as soon as she found out that Patrick, 31, would accompany her, she thought, "I can do this," crediting the three-time Met Gala attendee for calming her jitters before the star studded event.

Despite having attended the event before, the Gen V actor admitted to feeling nervous, telling Variety, "I texted Aimee. I heard Aimee was coming, and I immediately texted her and said, 'Can we please go together? I’m so nervous.'"

In addition to Patrick and Wood, two more The White Lotus stars from season 3—Walton Goggins and BLACKPINK star Lisa Manobal— debuted at the 2025 Met Gala, which saw "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" as the theme.