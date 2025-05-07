'Law & Order: SVU' to undergo major cast change ahead of new season

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit might make some key cast changes ahead of the new season as two stars decide to bid farewell to the show.
Juliana Martinez and Octavio Pisano, who play Detective Kate Silve and Detective Joe Velasco, are reportedly exiting the long-running NBC series after Season 26.
On Tuesday, May 6, People confirmed the news, which was first reported by Deadline about the lineup deviation for a new season. Notably, Law & Order: SVU season 27 hasn’t been officially renewed but is expected to be soon.
For the unversed, Martinez, who only joined the legal drama during the current season, enters the scene as a homicide detective, working in the Brooklyn Homicide Unit before becoming the newest member of Captain Olivia Benson’s elite squad.
The 34-year-old actress became an instant fan favourite as fans reacted to her departure with sheer disappointment.
"I hate that they are leaving. I was getting used to Silva," wrote one in the news outlet’s comments section.
Meanwhile, Pisano, 38, has been a part of the series since season 23. Pisano joined the Special Victims Unit as a former undercover agent who grew up deep in cartel territory in
Fans were equally devastated by Pisano’s exit, only saying, "Noooo…. Not Velasco!!"
Additionally, it’s unclear whether new faces will step into Martinez and Pisano’s roles or if their characters will simply be written out of the show, which follows detectives from the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit, led by Capt. Benson, as they investigate and prosecute sexually-based crimes.
