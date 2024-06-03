Justin Timberlake pauses concert for fan in need of medical care

Justin Timberlake spotted a struggling audience member and ensured they got help

Justin Timberlake wasted no time helping out a fan in need of medical assistance during his concert.

During his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night, the Prince of Pop, 43, noticed a struggling audience member and made sure they got the care they needed.

Timberlake was wrapping up a performance of his 2002 hit Cry Me A River when he first took note of the situation, attempting to point security guards in the fan’s direction as he continued to sing.

As soon as the song ended, the NSYNC frontman paused the show and asked for the house lights to be switched on.

“Sorry everybody, one second, one second. We need some assistance right here about five rows back,” he told security, per a fan-made TikTok.

After giving the fan some time, Timberlake confirmed, “Oh, are you okay?”

As the fan seemingly responded the affirmative, Timberlake gave a thumbs up and said, “Oh, no problem.”

Another fan in attendance revealed in the comments that it was a woman in front of her who required medical assistance.

They said, “She is okay. Thankfully ppl next to us were drs and attended to her while we got Justin’s attention.”